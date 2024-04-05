We will talk about a topic that is extremely current in the coming period, we are choosing the future. We choose the future we deserve. A future that should be proud”, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, at today’s rally in Vevcani.

Mickoski added that his main question to the people of Vevčani is whether they are ready to make Macedonia proud again.

If we are ready to make Macedonia proud again, then the choice is clear, and that is Gordana Siljanovska Davkova for the president of Macedonia,” said Mickoski.

He reminded that seven years ago the current government traveled through the cities of Macedonia and promised the citizens that they would bring life. But they brought only corruption, crime, poverty, injustice. And, their pawn Stevo Pendarovski captured the office of the president of Macedonia. In Macedonia, there is life for the few, and that is only for those who captured the country.

Mickoski pointed out that Macedonians today in Macedonia feel like they are second class citizens. But it must be noted that such a feeling does not develop only among Macedonians, but also among Albanians, Turks, Roma, Bosniaks, Serbs, etc. “And, on the other side, we have a female titan, a woman who was not silent when others were silent. A woman who in her professional career defended Macedonia all over Europe and the world. A woman who was a visiting professor and mentor at the most prestigious American and Canadian universities. A woman who at the Council of Europe was an expert on policies at the local level, an expert on constitutional law and the political system. A woman who, when she was a member of the Venice Commission, taught the members of the Venice Commission who come from other European countries,” he said.

Mickoski added that Gordana Siljanovska Davkova is the right choice for Macedonia, a president who will make Macedonia proud again.