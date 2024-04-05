Presidential candidate and leader of Za Nasha Makedonija (ZNAM), Maksim Dimitrievski, embarked on his “Maximum for Macedonia” caravan tour, reaching out to the residents of Berovo, Delchevo, and Makedonska Kamenica on Friday. During his visit, he engaged with representatives from various successful regional companies and held informal discussions with citizens.

Addressing the public, Dimitrievski emphasized the significance of discerning between candidates and urged citizens to carefully evaluate all electoral propositions before casting their votes.

“Today, our caravan traversed this region, starting from Berovo, then Delchevo, and later we will head to Vinica. I want to convey a clear message to the citizens, emphasizing that not all candidates are alike. I encourage everyone to scrutinize the candidates’ offers diligently and then make an informed decision. Let us turn out to vote in large numbers, muster the courage, and support the candidate whom you believe is most deserving,” Dimitrievski asserted.

Highlighting his distinctiveness from other contenders, Dimitrievski underscored his direct affiliation with the people.

“I have dedicated myself to serving the citizens, and I will persist in doing so. I firmly believe that we can restore normalcy to our society, which currently finds itself ensnared and manipulated by transient political factions. This perpetual cycle of change does not benefit the citizens; it only leads to their detriment. As a political entity, we possess a comprehensive concept and vision for rectifying the situation, aiming to restore the country to its rightful owners—the citizens, who are always our top priority,” Dimitrievski emphasized.

Continuing his tour, Dimitrievski is scheduled to visit Kochani, where he will unveil his electoral program for the upcoming elections.