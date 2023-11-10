I am convinced that in these elections the rule of DUI will be put to an end and they will go into opposition, says the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski in an interview for “Republika”.

I expect the next DUI elections to be very surprised unpleasantly by the number of votes won. This DUI leadership is seriously and deeply involved in crime. Our desired option is to give a chance to the so-called Albanian opposition. DUI should be given a chance to spend a certain period in opposition to restructure, to refresh with new ideas. You see how they confuse with the messages – from the green agenda a year ago they started with monuments, united Albania. They lead politics today for tomorrow, and on the other hand, while going from one monument to another, they drive in “Rolls Royce” and “Maybach” and buy multimillion-dollar properties, Mickoski explained in an interview for “Republika”, which will be published tomorrow.