During the ceremony, President Pendarovski stressed that North Macedonia is interested in bolstering economic ties as well as cooperation in the fields of culture, education, science, and tourism. He also mentioned that the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2019 had created significant opportunities for the promotion of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

President Pendarovski stated in a news release issued by his office that the Republic of Korea and Macedonia share the same commitment to democracy and effective multilateralism.The Republic of Korea’s ambassador, Bae Jongin, expressed optimism about the potential for increased economic ties in the areas of trade, investments, the automotive industry, energy, and cutting-edge technology during his speech. He emphasized that the two nations’ shared commitment to democratic values serves as a solid basis for the growth of their cooperation.

The collaborative initiative between the customs services of the two nations, as an example, has already been completed, according to Ambassador Jongin, who expressed optimism that further projects along these lines will be carried out in the upcoming year.The President’s Office stated in the press release that “he declared that a strong focus would be on the promotion of Korean culture in the Republic of Macedonia and announced the opening of an Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Skopje, which would play a key role in the strengthening of bilateral relations.”