The State Anti-Corruption Commission will investigate how a company from Zelino, linked to the DUI party, won a major contract from Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani (DUI).

The Eurovia company, owned by Eljmedin Ademi, nephew of former top DUI official Abdulakim Ademi, won the 1.8 million EUR contract to prepare an OSCE conference in Skopje. The company also recently won a two million EUR contract to build a police station in Aerodrom and for reconstruction of the Mother Teresa university in Skopje.

The Foreign Ministry insists that the company made the lowest offer and promises to meet the standards required for the conference.