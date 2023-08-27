Nine Syrian migrants stopped near Gevgelija Macedonia 27.08.2023 / 20:45 Gevgelija police found nine illegal migrants from Syria as they were driven in the border region. The driver of the BMW X6 fled the scene. The migrants are housed at the Gevgelija migrant center. migrantsGevgelija Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Balkans 22.08.2023 18 migrants found dead after a forest fire in Greece Macedonia 20.08.2023 Huge lines on the border crossings with Greece Macedonia 08.08.2023 Suspected child rapist detained in Gevgelija Macedonia News Bulgarian news outlet reacts to Serbian coverage of Macedonia Anti-Corruption Commission will investigate the OSCE conference scandal involving Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani Horrific crime in Kumanovo Mickoski: After much false news from the Government, we were able to detail the VMRO positions to Escobar “Macedonia is ruled by the underworld” Maricic: VMRO won’t win the next elections, and won’t be able to form the next Government VMRO: Kovacevski should admit he’s bluffing and resign Five firefighters saved by helicopter evacuation near Kocani .
