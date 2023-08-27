Bulgarian news outlets are reacting after several state owned or semi-official Serbian outlets published a report on Macedonia.

Radio Television Serbia and daily Politika published a report about the Bulgarian pressures on Macedonia. The RTS report is titled “Will Macedonians become minority in their fatherland” and they point that the country is pushed to accept minority claims from the Bulgarians, who constitute just 0.19 percent of the poopulation. Serbia keenly follows the developments in Macedonia, where it has strong interests, and the media outlets note how Macedonia was forced to accept the Greek demands that affect the Macedonian identity, and now faces similar demands from Bulgaria.

According to the Bulgarian BGNES news outlet, this type of reporting is similar to the policies pushed by the VMRO-DPMNE party in Macedonia.