Following the recent shootout in the busy East Gate Mall in Skopje, VMRO-DPMNE warns that Macedonia is an unsafe country.

We are facing series of criminal attacks. Not a month goes by without a mafia style murder. Criminals are shooting at each other in broad daylinght and there is no dividing line between the underwold and the Government, they are one and the same. Nobody in Europe will admit a country that is ruled by criminals and the underworld. Interior Minister Spasovski can’t find two people who waved Greater Albania flags in Tetovo, and we can’t expect him to find mafia assassins. We see kidnappings, cars owned by political opponents are torched, we have shootings and no resolution, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.