According to the recently ratified agreement between Great Britain and Albania, Britain will pay Albania four million pounds annually to take home the 200 most dangerous ethnic Albanian criminals, condemned in Britain for heavy crimes, such as murder, robbery, rape, drug smuggling, Albanian media inform.

Among the first 17 to be transferred to Albanian prisons to complete their sentences is the serial killer Mane Driza. The 45-year-old criminal killed a father and a son in Albania, after which he escaped to Britain. There he killed another Albanian with an axe and escaped again, this time to Italy. There he killed another two people. He is sentenced to 336 years of prison.

The other 16 convicts are sentenced to at least 30 years in prison, for various crimes.

The Albanian Minister of Justice, Ulsi Manya, said that the transfer will begin in September this year.