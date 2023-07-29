Direct flight Skopje – Sarajevo will be introduced in October Balkans 29.07.2023 / 11:25 Aegean and Star Alliance will launch a direct flight Skopje – Sarajevo in October. The two capitals will be linked by three evening flights a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Skopjeflightsaraevo Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Culture 21.07.2023 Skopje Council agrees to have the Culture Ministry take over reconstruction of the Universal Hall Macedonia 10.07.2023 The City of Skopje is covered in garbage, the mayors discuss to strip the Skopje Mayor of her competencies Culture 03.07.2023 Promenade exhibition honors Aco Shopov and marks the Skopje earthquake Balkans News Britain will pay four million pounds annually to Albania to take home its murderers and rapists Major storm hits Croatia and Serbia US will do what it takes to prevent the secession of Republika Srpska from Bosnia Strong forest fire prompts evacuations in Greece Albanian man planned to smuggle weapons into Macedonia Fistfight broke out in the Parliament of Kosovo European Parliament supports adding Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen group Angry Vuchikj spoke to French colleague Macron: Kosovo doesn’t even conceal the violence over the Serbian community .
