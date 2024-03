A drug dealer was arrested in Skopje on Friday, carrying a kilogram of heroin.

The arrest was carried out in the Gazi Baba area, which is one of the centers of the drug trade in the city. He was carrying 37 small and one large packs of heroin and one pack of what is likely marijuana. In his home, the police found additional quantities of heron and drug paraphernalia. The man was ordered into a 30 days detention.