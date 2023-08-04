Heatwave reaches its peak, temperatures will hit 40 Macedonia 04.08.2023 / 12:48 As forecasters predicts rain and colder weather on Sunday, today temperatures are reaching their peak. Much of Macedonia will see daily highs between 34 and 40 degrees Centigrade. Citizens are warned to stay indoors and remain hydrated. weatherheatwave Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 21.07.2023 The heatwave is about to get even worse World 19.07.2023 Half the planet is affected by extreme heatwave Macedonia 04.06.2023 Major storm and a drop in temperatures are expected Macedonia News Cystic fibrosis patients affected by lack of another drug Four wounded in guns and knives fight between two families in Cair Forest fire threatens the Bogdanci wind power park Two thirds of the Macedonian citizens can’t afford a vacation – said the leftist Apasiev and flew to an all-inclusive resort in Egypt Bulgaria appropriates Ilinden, Kovachevski is silent Reports that Frckoski is ignoring demands to transfer 3.6 million EUR to the state budget Records from Bulgaria show that Ilinden was a Macedonian uprising Union calls for end to the practice of political appointments in the Skopje clinics .
