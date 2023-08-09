Strong rains expected before a new heatwave Macedonia 09.08.2023 / 19:49 Forecasters expect strong rains starting this evening and Thursday at noon. The weather will stabilize on Friday, the forecast predicts, and then temperatures will begin to go up again. Next week Macedonia can expect to see high temperatures again. weatherforecast Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 04.08.2023 Heatwave reaches its peak, temperatures will hit 40 Macedonia 21.07.2023 The heatwave is about to get even worse World 19.07.2023 Half the planet is affected by extreme heatwave Macedonia News Stojanoski: Elections are the only way out Tito’s New York residence at the center of the latest Government scandal Stip: Man charged over a comment he made on Facebook Pendarovski defends his consul in New York as he keeps 3.4 million USD in his consulate’s account EVN allowed to begin work in the village of Slupcane Bulgarian MEP Kyuchyuk warns Macedonia that it will fall behind Albania Professor Friedman: Only in the period of fascism, when the Bulgars beat the Macedonian children who spoke Macedonian, this language was a Bulgarian dialect At the meeting Osmani-Narbaeva in Tashkent: OSCE works to strengthen women’s role and promote their security .
Comments are closed for this post.