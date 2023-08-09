President Stevo Pendarovski came to the defense of his consul in New York, Ljubomir Frckoski, who still hasn’t paid 3.4 million USD to the state budget. The money have been received from the sale of property once owned by Yugoslavia, and VMRO-DPMNE called for answers about why is Frckoski keeping the money at the account of his consulate.

According to the President’s office, an agreement was made that the money are transferred once the remaining 0.6 million USD are paid. Pendarovski’s office adds that the money will be used to purchase permanent diplomatic offices in New York and Sofia.