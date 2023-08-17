At a joint press conference Thursday, the leaders of Alternativa, the Besa Movement, and the Democratic Movement – Afrim Gashi, Bilall Kasami, and Izet Mexhiti – demanded that the need for constitutional amendments is immediately put to vote in Parliament. They also demanded that Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi place the amendments changing the “insulting term 20 percent” which refers to the Albanian language, as well as the amendment against the statute of limitations on political corruption cases on the agenda.

“We urge all MPs, regardless of their political, ethnic or ideological belonging, immediately, without discussion and delay, to vote for the need to amend the Constitution and the proposed amendments. By doing so, we will all demonstrate which side we are on and what our strategic orientation is,” said the leader of Alternativa, Afrim Gashi.

Gashi added that if the necessary majority for the vote isn’t secured in the short term, it will be clear that this parliamentary composition lacks the capacity to unblock the EU accession talks.

“If this proves to be true, then we shouldn’t waste any more time. If that is the case, we call for a dissolution of Parliament and the holding of early elections, so we can find another parliamentary composition that will have the capacity and the political will to push the Euro-integration processes forward,” said Gashi.