The leader of the ethnic Albanian opposition party Alternativa, Afrim Gashi, called for early parliamentary elections this Autumn because this ruling coalition doesn’t have the necessary 80 MP votes for constitutional amendments. According to him, by delaying the vote on the need for constitutional amendments, the ruling parties tend to preserve their majority as long as possible.

“If there is no vote on the constitutional amendments in this phase, then it becomes obvious that there is no majority to continue the process. In that case, it becomes senseless for this Parliamentary Assembly, which rejects the constitutional amendments, to continue to function. What we need to do is go to early elections and elect a new parliamentary assembly, which will, hopefully, continue the process”, Gashi said.