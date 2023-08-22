All opinion polls conducted in the past few months show a double lead of VMRO-DPMNE over its direct opponent, SDSM. The results of these polls are available to both, the ruling parties and the opposition, as well as to several embassies in the country.

In one of the polls, VMRO-DPMNE scored 24% support, while SDS stopped at 11%, while a telephone poll found the difference to be 21 to 12 percent, of course, to the benefit of VMRO-DPMNE.

These are the numbers VMRO-DPMNE uses as a ground for its request for early elections this Autumn, and the international community is gradually accepting the same position. The “foreigners” changed their minds after it became obvious that the ruling majority can’t deliver the constitutional amendments, and especially after they entered the process without securing the majority first.

The most relevant embassies in the country were amazed by the polls’ results and by the compactness of the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition prepared to vote against the constitutional amendments.

In such a situation, the most logical solution is going to early elections, with the winner known in advance. The new VMRO-DPMNE-led government will apply a solution that will protect the Macedonian national interests and that won’t be a certain defeat for Macedonia, to the benefit of Bulgaria.