SDS is still claiming the same lies it did though the whole year and which ed Macedonia into a wall., despite being completely delegitimized, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Marija MIteva said on Tuesday, responding to a question about the ruling majority claims that they can still secure the necessary majority for constitutional amendments.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter anymore what SDS is claiming – they are completely delegitimized”, Miteva responded.