If the initiative for constitutional amendments fails, many new issues, previously avoided by the political parties, will resurface, the leader if Alliance for the Albanians, Arben Taravari threatened on Tuesday, adding that after the failure, his party will build a new strategy.

Taravari confirmed that his party continued its contacts with the opposition led by VMRO-DPMNE, claiming that there are members of the party who don’t share the leadership’s opinion.

“We didn’t hold official talks, but I can’t conceal that we keep the communication channels with them open, through several members of the party who don’t share their leadership’s position on this matter”, Taravari claims.