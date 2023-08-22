The Government has several very expensive but – and this is my opinion – very incapable PR experts, who are still exploring a very obsolete PR approach, by painting the reality in black and white,or by the modern vocabulary, on pro-western and pro-Russian politicians. But, that is their problem, they choose them and they are paying for them, VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair and MP, Aleksandar Nikolovski said in an interview on Tuesday.

He added that VMRO-DPMNE is a much more pro-European party than the ruling ones, which didn’t present anything European in their governing with the country.

Talking about the exit from the situation in which the current government pushed Macedonia, Nikolovski said that a strong resistance against crime and corruption should be developed, as well as a strong push for economic development.