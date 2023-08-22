The first conclusion on Monday’s meeting of the VMRO-DPMNE’s Executive Board was the expression of the party’s gratitude to the MPs group for remaining consistent and persistent in our joint position – and that is that we can’t accept the constitutional amendments, VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair and MP, Aleksandar Nikolovski said on Monday.

Nikolovski said that the second conclusion was to request Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to put the issue of constitutional amendments to vote immediately, since the SDS and DUI’s Government chose the date of August 18 by itself and there was a voting quorum of MPs at Friday’s session.

The VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair said that the third conclusion of the meeting was that – since the Government failed to deliver what it promised, that is the start of the EU negotiations – the most logical next step would be calling for early parliamentary elections. He also stressed that VMRO-DPMNE is prepared to give up on the obligatory technical government prior to elections.