The Macedonian Society Ilinden from Tirana, Albania, strongly condemns the arbitrary and utmostly offensive statements referring to the population of the region Mala Prespa in Albania as “Bulgarian” during the implementation of the free health examinations offered by the Bulgarian foundation Bulgarian Memory.

The Macedonians from Albania complain that the Foundation Bulgarian Memory announced that from 18 to 20 August this year will conduct free medical examinations in the “regions populated by Bulgarians” in the Republic of Albania.” The Macedonian society adds that Bulgarians are organizing the action to convince as many local people as possible to declare themselves Bulgars at the pending census.