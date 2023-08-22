The Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi began his mandate by violating the Constitution, and he ends it by violating the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure. During his entire mandate, Xhaferi interpreted the laws in a manner intelligible only to him, VMRO-DPMNE reacted on Tuesday.

“The regulations are clear. Xhaferi cannot apply articles from the Rule of Procedure referring to amendments to law when amending the Constitution. Xhaferi shouldn’t have stopped the session, because there was a quorum for a vote”, the party stated, adding that Xhaferi did it only to save the ruling parties’ face, but only added another violation to the long list of his violation of the laws and the rules.