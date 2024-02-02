The meeting between caretaker Prime Minister Talat Xhaferi and United States Ambassador Angela Aggeler on Friday centered on ensuring continuity and efficiency in the work of the Government and state institutions, with a particular focus on the preparation and conduct of fair and democratic elections.

Prime Minister Xhaferi emphasized the Government’s dedication to the strategic partnership with the United States, expressing his commitment to advancing cooperation in his new role, according to a press release from the Government.

Xhaferi underscored the significance of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections for the country’s future, highlighting their role in affirming its direction. Both parties agreed that engaging in EU accession negotiations would lead to positive transformations in Macedonia’s democratic capacities, fostering reform processes in the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

Ambassador Aggeler congratulated Xhaferi on his election as Prime Minister, recognizing his vital role in the country’s democratic development as the first ethnic Albanian Speaker and now the first-ever ethnic Albanian Prime Minister. She emphasized that his election sends a strong message about the strength derived from diversity and respect for the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

Aggeler reiterated Washington’s robust support for the European Union and expressed readiness for continued close cooperation with the Government on the path to EU integration.

Prime Minister Xhaferi affirmed the Government’s commitment to ongoing reform processes related to North Macedonia’s European integration, aiming at fostering economic prosperity and democratic development.

During the meeting, Xhaferi briefed Ambassador Aggeler on amendments to the Law on Restrictive Measures, currently undergoing further consultations before being included in the agenda of the next Government session.

Xhaferi also expressed gratitude to Aggeler for the continued U.S. support for Macedonia’s stability and prosperity, emphasizing the country’s ongoing contribution to collective security as a NATO member, as stated in the press release.