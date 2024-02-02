Justice Minister Krenar Lloga has expressed approval for the Government’s decision to retract the Law on Restrictive Measures. The Justice Ministry, having previously provided a negative opinion, identified several legal shortcomings in the draft, as conveyed by the Ministry to MIA on Friday.

The Justice Ministry emphasized that the proposed amendments related to enforcing restrictive measures based on legal acts from the United States and the United Kingdom contradicted Macedonia’s constitutional order and sovereignty. According to the Ministry, implementing restrictive measures through a Government decision based on suspicions deviates from the Constitution and the overall penal law system.

On Thursday, the Government announced the withdrawal of the draft law on restrictive measures from parliamentary procedure, citing administrative reasons. It indicated that the legislation would be reintroduced on the agenda during its next session.