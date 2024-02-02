Legal proceedings are currently underway regarding the Kutlesh flag, with manholes being sanded as its use is prohibited. Surprisingly, there has been no vocal opposition or condemnation for these actions. However, Bozidar Bozhniovski remarked that the situation is evolving, and he anticipates an end to this act of vandalism soon. Bozhniovski’s comments were in response to the news of Talat Xhaferi being welcomed in his hometown of Forino with torches, fireworks, Albanian flags, and cheers from fellow villagers shouting “Kosovo” and “Ilyrida.”
Macedonia News
