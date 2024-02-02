During the day, I visited the Department for Administrative Affairs in Skopje, where I gained insights into the current situation regarding the issuance of personal documents, as announced by Minister of the Interior Pance Toškovski on the Facebook social network.

Specifically, 25 employees from various organizational units volunteered and were assigned to assist in this process. Yesterday, they commenced training for capturing photographs and issuing documents. I assure you that all necessary measures and actions will be taken within the scope of my legal authority. The goal is to appropriately reward all employees in the Department for Administrative Affairs in Skopje, as well as those temporarily assigned to work there, along with sections for administrative work nationwide.

I would like to take this opportunity to extend my public appreciation to the dedicated employees of this Department. Despite challenging working conditions, they exert superhuman efforts to serve the citizens, as expressed by Toškovski in his announcement.