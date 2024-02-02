A delegation from the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, headed by President Trajan Angeloski, participated in the 105th-anniversary celebration of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Vojvodina in Novi Sad, as stated in a press release from the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce.

The release quotes Boško Vučurević, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Vojvodina, emphasizing the collective strength of a united economy, stating, “An individual, no matter how successful, does not have the strength of a united economy.”

President Angeloski of the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce expressed the business community’s commitment to supporting Macedonia’s economic growth and stability. He encouraged advancing swiftly into a new decade of successful collaboration, highlighting the significance of unity in the business sector. Additionally, Angeloski, a member of the General Council of the World Chambers Federation at the International Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce operates as an independent, non-political, and non-profit organization, representing approximately 20,000 business companies.

Angeloski further conveyed the organization’s dedication to fostering business relationships on both regional and international fronts.

During the ceremony in Novi Sad, awards were presented to successful companies in the agriculture, industry, and hospitality sectors.