The retail prices for EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline, Extra Light Household Oil (EL-1), and M-1 NS fuel oil remain unchanged, as specified in the decision establishing the maximum retail prices for petroleum products and transportation fuels dated 29.01.2024. Consequently, the retail prices stand at 79.50 den/liter for EUROSUPER BS-95, 81.50 den/liter for EUROSUPER BS-98, 76.00 den/liter for Extra Light Household Oil (EL-1), and 41.439 den/kg for M-1 NS fuel.

However, there is an adjustment for EURODIESEL (D-E V), with a 2.00 den/liter increase in its retail price.