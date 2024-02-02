Employees in the regional units of the Health Insurance Fund are set to go on strike starting Monday.

The trade union organization of the Union of UPOZ at the Health Insurance Fund (HIF) has announced that only essential work tasks will be carried out during the strike. This includes activities such as registering a minor as a member in insurance, regulating insurance for a hospitalized person, and handling emergencies related to treatment abroad.

According to the Union’s information, there will be only one employee responsible for receiving documents in the regional units. On Monday, FZO employees gathered in front of the Fund’s premises to express their dissatisfaction with the potential salary reductions. The Ministry of Finance clarified the next day that there is no intention to reduce FZO employees’ salaries. Instead, efforts are being made to increase them, which would have fiscal implications on the Fund’s budget.

The Ministry of Finance stated that salaries in the FZO were raised multiple times in 2023. These increases included a 2,100 denar (approximately seven percent) raise in March 2023, aligning with the minimum wage, a 2.5 percent increase in January 2023, and a 3.5 percent increase in August 2023.