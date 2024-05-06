Since Dimitar Kovacevski has been fond of comparing NSDP with ZNAM in recent days, and today in Strumica he emphasized that we are a “minor coalition partner”, I think that everyone is confused and he is getting a bad euphoria.
At the 6th NSDSP Congress, we promoted him as the leader of the Coalition for the European Future and these 550 delegates applauded him and gave him a wind at his back, and of course there was a much more dignified and democratic atmosphere than the SDSM Congress, but he seems to have a short memory
This status on social networks was published by Miki Milkovsi, the general secretary of the NSDP – New Social Democratic Party. His reaction comes after the leader of SDSM, Dimitar Kovachevski from Strumica, said that ZNAM was created solely for personal benefit and support of VMRO-DPMNE, just like NSDP, which is a coalition partner of SDSM, in 2006. He shortly after the announcement of the same status deleted it.
In the same way as the NSDP political entity was made in 2006 and the Democratic Alternative political entity in 1998. The last two I mentioned, one does not exist, and the other is a minor coalition partner of SDSM, because in the end they all go back to where they came from, because the traitor is not disliked at home, the traitor is least liked where he went to handed over And that’s why I’m telling you that you will see these people from ZNAM when they are put on the last bench in the Assembly after May 8 and with their heads bowed, not that we won’t talk to them, those from VMRO will talk to them less. But in the end, they and their supporters and those who are still in our ranks and who rejoice at the result that they won, and their friends with whom they sit at the table did not win, will eventually face the reality. They will be rejected, they will be forgotten and in the end, they will have to return to SDSM, as the main, strongest and largest and only social democratic party in Macedonia,” Kovacevski said.
Comments are closed for this post.