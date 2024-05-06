Since Dimitar Kovacevski has been fond of comparing NSDP with ZNAM in recent days, and today in Strumica he emphasized that we are a “minor coalition partner”, I think that everyone is confused and he is getting a bad euphoria. At the 6th NSDSP Congress, we promoted him as the leader of the Coalition for the European Future and these 550 delegates applauded him and gave him a wind at his back, and of course there was a much more dignified and democratic atmosphere than the SDSM Congress, but he seems to have a short memory

﻿

This status on social networks was published by Miki Milkovsi, the general secretary of the NSDP – New Social Democratic Party. His reaction comes after the leader of SDSM, Dimitar Kovachevski from Strumica, said that ZNAM was created solely for personal benefit and support of VMRO-DPMNE, just like NSDP, which is a coalition partner of SDSM, in 2006. He shortly after the announcement of the same status deleted it.