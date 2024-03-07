The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that there are no grounds for initiating disciplinary proceedings against police officers from Skopje and Veles in connection with the investigation into the murder of 74-year-old Panche Zhezhovski and 14-year-old Vanja Gjorchevska.

Following checks conducted by the MoI’s Department for Internal Control, Criminal Investigations, and Professional Standards, prompted by Minister of Interior Panche Toshkovski, it was determined, based on a classified report, that no disciplinary proceedings are warranted. The Ministry further disclosed that, in response, the Public Security Bureau at the Ministry of the Interior has been instructed to implement new procedures and guidelines, as stated in the press release.