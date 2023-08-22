At the location in Tetovo where the Government made a bombastic announcement of a factory for electrical vehicles in August 2022, there is an empty field and a hole with several rebars protruding in the empty air – a leftover from the official celebration.

Almost the entire Government, led by PM Kovachevski, attended the festive start of the construction when the PM announced an investment of €130 million, out of which 35% would be the Government’s investment.

“In two years, this company will employ 890 people, with an average salary of €1340”, the PM stressed at that occasion.