A private citizen, Olgitsa Trajkovska, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Minister of Interior, Oliver Spasovski, because the institutions under his control failed to timely adjust the personal documents to the obligations undertaken with the Prespa Agreement (change of the name of the country), as well as because in a last week statement, he claimed that the documents won’t be valid after the deadline on February 24, 2024, which is also false.

“The public administration had a legal obligation to make all adjustments in a period of five years since the signing of the agreement, which it failed to do, causing significant material damage to all Macedonian citizens, besides the other damage to the health, to the constitutional principle of legal protection, etc.”, Trajkovska informed in her Facebook post.