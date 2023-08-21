A citizen submitted criminal charges against Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, for his push to nullify valid identity cards and passports, just because they have the name Republic of Macedonia on them. It’s widely assumed that Spasovski is using this move and is trying to create chaos in the issuing of personal documents to try to obstruct citizens from voting in the 2024 elections.

I submitted a proposal for criminal charges against Oliver Spasovski and former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for failure to uphold their duty and for surpassing his competence. Spasovski is charged for issuing a VERBAL order that the documents will become invalid, which is causing significant material damages to the citizens, said Trajkovski in a public statement.

The announcement from Spasovski caused huge lines in the passport and identity card offices, and it’s difficult to get a date before December. Today Spasovski hinted that he may withdraw his announcement and that he will try not to obstruct citizens from voting in the elections with this move.