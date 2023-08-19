Since Friday it become crystally clear that there will be no constitutional amendments. There will be no succumbing to the pressure when the Macedonian people’s honor and dignity are at stake”, the VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said on Saturday.

“The image at Friday’s Parliamentary session of a group of frightened little people from the ruling parties, sitting next to each other, holding to their fear, ends an infamous generation of politicians who thought that they can put their personal pleasure and benefit above the people and their interest. They are a continuity of a very bad, thirty-year-old tradition in Macedonia of individuals in politics getting rich at the people’s expense, to sell out everything, including the people, while claiming that they are saving them. This is the essence of the problem, everything else is phrase and empty words”, Mickoski said.

He also stressed that Friday’s events were a clear indicator of everything VMRO-DPMNE is saying for over a year: that the agreement with Bulgaria is bad and one-sided, and that the Government will drive the country into a wall.