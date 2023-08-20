DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti was one of the guests of honor at the wedding of the son of Deputy Interior Minister Nazim Bushi.

A picture of Ahmeti dancing at the wedding was shared online by the family. Kerim Bushi was recently suspected of causing a high speed chase with the police when he refused to stop at a checkpoint in Skopje. The vehicle was eventually found and it was the property of a relative of the Bushi family, but Kerim was not suspected of the crime, allegedly because his role was covered up by his father.

The Bushis were also suspected of involvement in the robbery of a major marijuana plant in Krusevo. Processed drugs worth up to 5 million EUR were stolen from the plant owned by the Burcevski family – Mitko Burcevski has been a powerful political adviser of the US Embassy for decades. A vehicle owned by Kerim Bushi was allegedly spotted in Krusevo, near the factory, before the robbery.