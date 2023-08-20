Tensions were running high yesterday on the Gevgelija border crossing with Greece, where customs officers can’t keep up with the huge influx of travelers heading to the Greek beaches.

The wait to cross the border can easily reach four hours and, in desperation, drivers with families in their cars are often trying to cut the line. Local media are reporting that there are near incidents between drivers, who also protest by honking at the customs officers, demanding they work faster.

The lines are just as bad this morning, and forecasters warn that temperatures will reach 38 degrees. The alternative Dojran crossing, which only has one line available, is also overcrowded with passengers.