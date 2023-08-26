Lines at the main border crossing with Serbia Macedonia 26.08.2023 / 10:24 Long lines are reported on the border with Serbia, as motorists trying to enter Macedonia wait up to 40 minutes. Other border crossings have manageable traffic this morning, including on the exit to Greece, near Gevgelija. bordertabanovce Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.08.2023 Huge lines on the border crossings with Greece Macedonia 12.08.2023 Long lines on the border crossings with Serbia and Greece Macedonia 29.07.2023 Weekend brings long lines at the main north-south border crossings Macedonia News Escobar: I don’t ask for support for the Government but for the European path of the country Mafia style attack embarrasses Government during important US visit Milososki: Will ask all parties and coalition partners to pledge to support Macedonia’s territorial integrity Heatwave continues, temperatures will reach up to 38 degrees After they were caught, Xhabir Deralla and Frontline stopped funding their dark propaganda against VMRO TV host condemns the editing of his show by pro-SDSM news site East Gate Mall operating normally after the shooting Greater Albania maps again flown at a political event in Tetovo .
Comments are closed for this post.