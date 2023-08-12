The weekend again caused long lines on the main border crossings with Serbia and Greece, as tourists from the north are heading to the Greek beaches – or returning as their vacation ends.

The line to enter Macedonia from Serbia, at the Tabanovce border crossing, is in the kilometers. To enter Greece, at the Gevgelija crossing, motorists need to wait between 30 and 40 minutes. There is also a line at the alternative Dojran crossing.

Other border crossings are seeing relatively light traffic this morning.