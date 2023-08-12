VMRO-DPMNE called on SDSM to respond whether they withdrew the proposed Declaration about Ilinden under pressure from Bulgaria. SDSM said that they will submit a resolution on the historic uprising before its 120th anniversary, but as Bulgaria also claims the event as part of its national heritage, SDSM quietly dropped the issue.

While our eastern neighbor talks about the Bulgarian character of the Ilinden Uprising, and how its ultimate goal was for Bulgaria to annex Macedonia, SDS and Kovacevski are hiding the text of their Declaration. They had a dispute with Bulgaria, were forced to retreat and now they are trying to cover up their shame, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement, asking if it’s true that Bulgaria warned the Government in Skopje against their planned move.