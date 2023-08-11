The public still awaits to see the text of the Ilinden Declaration that SDS announced they will submit, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.

Ilinden came and went, and we didn’t see a letter from this Declaration, let alone held a Parliament session to discuss it. In the meantime, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria talks about the Bulgarian character of the Ilinden Uprising and its fighters, and how its ultimate goal was to have Bulgaria annex Macedonia, which was a goal left for future generations, Stoilkovski said.

The ruling SDSM party said that it will submit a Declaration on Ilinden, but is now quiet about the issue, after Bulgarian politicians, who hold the veto over Macedonia’s EU accession, began to declare the uprising as a Bulgarian affair. According to VMRO, it’s likely that SDSM decided to drop the Declaration under pressure from Bulgaria.