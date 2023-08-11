In the last few days, several political analysts close to the ruling parties, as well as some ambassadors, went into an offensive to prove that Macedonia will never get better conditions than the ones included in the so-called “French Proposal”, which contains the entire list of Bulgarian demands toward Macedonia.

MoFA Osmani school board experiment also didn’t work.

That it is possible for the EU negotiation framework to be changed proved the agreement made between the Kosovan PM Albin Kurti and the Serbian President Aleksandar Vuchikj, which was attached to the previously existing framework.

“These few issues we agreed on will become part of the EU negotiation framework for both parties. The European Council will make a decision for the agreed to become part of the negotiation framework”, Vuchikj said then.