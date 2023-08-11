The Clinical Hospital in Shtip required 15 permits for the employment of as many doctors, which wouldn’t solve the current problem with the lack of professional medical personnel, but the Ministry of Health only approved eight, and only the candidates close to the ruling party SDSM, the VMRO-DPMNE Health Commission accused on Friday.

“We are addressing the candidates that were rejected to tell them that this incompetent government will soon depart in history, don’t pack your suitcases to leave the country.

After the complete absence of any strategy for the construction of the new clinical hospital in Shtip, we are now witnessing a complete absence of any strategy for the employment of professional medical personnel. The incompetence and the irresponsibility is undermining our health system, which has zero investment in human potential”, VMRO-DPMNE states.