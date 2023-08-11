VMRO-DPMNE responded to the leader of the ethnic Albanian party Alliance for the Albanians, Arben Taravari, to his Thursday statement that if the opposition party votes for the constitutional amendments, the Alliance will leave the ruling coalition.

“I would say that it is better for the DUI’s reserve spokesperson Arben Taravari to focus on local matters in Gotivar, where he is a Mayor because he is not doing well with statehood issues”, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski said.