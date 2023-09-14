Why did the government pay €40 million for software licenses to a company selected by the former government’s Secretary General Dragi Rashkovski, now sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption? Why do they continue paying the same company, despite that three years ago, the same licenses cost €16 million, and now the company charged €25 million?

These are the questions VMRO-DPMNE asked in Thursday’s statement.

“The SDS and DUI government is concealing another crime. We have already indicated that with the same amount paid for licenses, the government could have a new clinic, and provide money for the Tricafta drug for the hundred ill from that cistic fibrosis. Just for comparison, the government approved a mere €2.2 million for only eight of those patients”, VMRO-DPMNE stated.