On Thursday the Bulgarian Vice-President Ilijana Jotova will open a Bulgarian school in the region populated exclusively by Macedonians.

This step comes in the wake of the pending census in Albania when it is expected many Macedonians to declare as Bulgars because of the passport the Bulgarian officials issue in large numbers.

“In the Albanian region of Golo Brdo, in the village of Golemo Ostreni, Vice-President Jotova will attend the start of the new academic year in the Bulgarian Sunday school.