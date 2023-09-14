At the sports airport Stenkovets near Skopje, a large aero-meeting will take place on Saturday, to mark the sentinel jubilee of “100 years of Macedonian Aviation”. The forming of the Aeroclub Skopje in 1923 is considered the start of Macedonian aviation.

However, the government-sponsored manifestation advertises the event as “100 years of our aviation”.

Besides the high government representatives, the event will be also attended by guests from the country and the region, including over 30 various aircraft from the country and abroad, as well as many local and regional parachuters, the aeroclub Stenkovets announced.