When Macedonia is out of order, then the Bulgarian assimilative policies come to order! Instead of implementing the European Court of Human Rights’ sentences which require acknowledgment of the Macedonians living in Bulgaria and their right to associations and use of the Macedonian language, Bulgaria is looking for the inexistent Bulgars in Albania, buying the poor, tormented, and living in hard poverty people’s souls by offering them Bulgarian passports with which they can go to the rich European countries to earn their piece f bread. That is the truth! – VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair and MP, Aleksandar Nikolovski said on Thursday.

“There are no Bulgars in Albania, only Macedonians forgotten by the Macedonian state, which doesn’t protect them. The unpopular SDS and DUI’s government will soon fall and the Macedonians in Albania and in the whole world will be able to alk with their heads high up again”, Nikolovski stated.