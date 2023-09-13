The department of criminal acts at the Supreme Court believes that the changes to the Criminal Code that were rushed through Parliament are contrary to European values and standards. The Court was not consulted -practically nobody was – before the Parliament adopted the changes that greatly reduce penalties for abuse of office by politicians.

Preparing changes to the law that affect judicial outcomes should be done through a transparent process, with a public debate and exchange of expert opinions. The Justice Ministry did not approach the Supreme Court with the proposed changes. This prevented the Supreme Court to give its opinion on the changes to the law, that are a matter of high public interest, the court said in a statement.